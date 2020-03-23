|
Diane C. (Fortune) Schell, 71, passed away, March 21, 2020, in her Wernersville residence. She was the loving wife of Dennis H. Schell. They married on February 3, 1973. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine (Kennedy) Fortune. Diane was employed by Horrigan BMW as a receptionist. Diane enjoyed reading, cooking, going to the shore, Christmas, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Denise Schell, Wernersville; and Jarrod Schell, Sinking Spring; her brother, Thomas Fortune, and his partner, Cathy Polacastro; and two granddaughters, Mackenzie and Alexandria. She was predeceased by two siblings, Mary Fortune and Paul Fortune. Graveside Services will be Friday, March 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Berks County Memorial Gardens. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020