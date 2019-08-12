Home

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
View Map
Diane Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Schwartz


1948 - 2019
Diane Schwartz Obituary

Diane L. Schwartz, 70, of Reading, passed away at Penn State Health St. Joseph's Medical Center, Wednesday,

August 7, 2019.

She was the loving wife of almost 54 years of Nelson E. Schwartz.

Services for Diane will be held Thursday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to view from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc.,is entrusted with

arrangements. For full obituary, please see www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 12, 2019
