Diane Rose (Ness) Shaw, 61, of Kutztown, passed away suddenly in her home on

Monday, June 17, 2019.

She was the loving wife of Michael Shaw, whom she married on June 27, 1981. Born in York, Pa., Diane was the daughter of Bruce A. Ness, Dallastown, Pa., and the late Constance A. (Trone) Ness. Diane was a 1976 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and 1978 graduate of The Art Institute of

Pittsburgh, where she received an associate degree in graphic design.

She worked as a marketing production manager at Penske Truck Leasing World Corporate Headquarters in Green Hills, Pa., for almost 10 years. Prior to that, Diane worked as a graphic designer for Rodale Press, Emmaus, Lehigh Valley Health Network, Allentown, and Reese

Advertising, Wyomissing.

Diane was a considerate, kindhearted woman who

enjoyed giving back to others. She volunteered her time and skills at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Heart Walk and The Rabbit Run at the Philadelphia Zoo for Parkinson's

Research. She also founded and coordinated Peter's

Baskets for Friend Inc., along with her family, assembling 50 baskets annually for children in need. Diane loved spending time in Surf City and Cape May, N.J. She was very artistic. She enjoyed drawing and painting, photography and needle point. She was a master graphic designer.

In addition to her husband Michael of 38 years, Diane is survived by her two children, Julia Rose (Shaw), wife of Joe Becker, Exeter Township; and Peter M. Shaw, Ft.

Lauderdale, Fla.; her father, Bruce; her beloved dog, Wooly Bear; and her granddogs, Dobby and Oliver. She is also

survived by her siblings, Marie (Ness), wife of Terry

Shapiro, Evergreen, Colo.; Gregory, husband of Peggy Ness, Chalfont, Pa.; Deborah (Ness), wife of Greg Bull, Red Lion, Pa.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and

nephews.

In addition to her mother, Connie, Diane was pre-deceased by a brother, Donald Ness, in August, 2018; and a half brother, Bruce Ness.

A memorial service to celebrate Diane's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Ludwick

Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Diane's memory to any of the following: Friend Inc., Kutztown, PA c/o Rosie's Baskets; ; or the Animal

Rescue League of Berks County Pa.

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be

recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.



