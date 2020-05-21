Diane Sue Kirn Diane Sue Kirn, 54, of Cumru Township, passed away May 18, 2020 at 11:02 PM in the emergency room at the Reading Hospital. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Ronald A. & Roberta N. (Wagner) Bucks. She worked as a secretary for over 15 years at the Reading School District, N.W. Middle School, last working on May 18th. She was a Muhlenberg High School graduate. Diane adored her son Patrick and her grandson Aidan. She enjoyed watching her son Patrick racing sprint cars. She is survived by her son – Patrick L. husband of Angela Kirn, Mohrsville, her siblings – Penny L. wife of Alan Noll, Sinking Spring, Gail A. wife of Steve Citrullo, Exeter Twp., Randy A. husband of Donna Bucks, Bethel and her grandson Aidan. There are also 2 nieces and 6 nephews. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Please observe social distancing guidelines. Funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Please remember Diane by making a contribution to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604.The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Kirn family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 21 to May 24, 2020.