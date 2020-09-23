Dianne Betty McGill (Wolfgang) Dianne B. McGill, 73, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed from this world on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Dianne was born in Gordon, Pennsylvania, on July 6th, 1947 to parents Thomas and Alberta Wolfgang. After graduating from Ashland Area Joint High School she pursued a career in nursing at Ashland Hospital School of Nursing. Dianne was a lifelong caregiver and dedicated her life to caring for those in need. Dianne is survived by her son Wade Brosius and his wife Gretchen of Limerick PA; a brother, James Wolfgang of Ashland, PA; a stepdaughter, Ruth Sakal and her husband Michael of Lebanon, PA; a stepson, Peter McGill of Denver CO; a stepson, Keith McGill and his wife Rachel of Austin TX. She is further survived by two grandsons, Michael and Jack. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Douglas McGill, and beloved son Daryl Brosius. Dianne was very active in the effort to battle homelessness and hunger in Horry County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach, 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave Unit B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.



