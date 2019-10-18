|
Dianne Marilyn (Kramer) Hock, 72, of Wyomissing, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Family and friends will gather before the service on Tuesday, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Following the memorial service, a graveside committal will be held at 1:00 p.m., at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 391 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dianne’s memory may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr. Suite 105, Danvers, MA.; and/or COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. Full obituary and expressions of sympathy may be viewed/shared at www.Aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019