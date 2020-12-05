Dianne Joan Smith Dianne Joan Smith, 60, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 in Reading Hospital. She was born in Reading on May 18, 1960 a daughter of the late Joseph I. Smith and Madeline E.(Simmon) Snader. Dianne was a resident with Redco and she loved the staff that took care of her and treated her like family. She loved the color green and enjoyed to travel to Disney World. Dianne also enjoyed going to Atlantic City and playing the slot machines and she loved to get her hair cut. She was excited about Thanksgiving and eating her favorite, turkey legs. Dianne was an organ donor and would be pleased that she could help someone in need with an essential gift. Services will be Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Viewing will be Wednesday December 9, 2020 from 1-1:45 p.m. in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. www.aumansinc.com