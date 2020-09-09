1/1
Dianne M. Cooper
Dianne M. Cooper Dianne M. Cooper, 73, of Robeson Township, passed away September 8, 2020 at 2:20 AM in her residence with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Edward J. Cooper, Jr. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Bernard F. & Fern (O’Meara) Chelius. She retired August 13, 2014, after 18 years, as a practice manager for the Reading Hospital. Dianne was a 1964 graduate of the former Central Catholic High School and was a member of the Church of Saint Benedict, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister since 2002 and was a member of the Women’s Club since 2007. She loved the environment and all things in nature, she was an active volunteer for the Sierra Club, and was a volunteer at the Reading Hospital “No One Dies Alone Companion”. In addition to her husband, she is survived by children – Larry Fiorini, Jr. husband of Linda of Sanatoga, Mark Fiorini husband of Julie of Lenhartsville, her step-children – Kevin Cooper of Philadelphia, Karen Hopkins wife of David Michael Hopkins of Harrisburg, her grandchildren – Taylor Fiorini, Dean Fiorini, Ben Hopkins, Jonas Hopkins, Mikey Hopkins, her sisters – Joyce Potts companion of Robert Tomeczyski of Robesonia, Rosemary wife of Les Mohn of Muhlenberg Twp., Teresa wife of Bill McCann of Exeter Twp., and her brothers – Bernard Chelius, Jr. husband of Diane of Charlotte, NC, Christopher Chelius husband of Stephanie of York and Dr. Alan Chelius husband of Fran of Muhlenberg Twp. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Church of Saint Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton. Fr. Philip F. Rodgers celebrant. Family and friends will be received immediately following the mass, outside the church and those attending are requested to wear casual clothing and practice social distancing. It was Dianne’s wish that rather than flowers, contributions be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, A 19508, or Red Creek Wildlife Center, 300 Moonhill Dr., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Cooper family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
