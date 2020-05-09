Dianne M Krafczyk, 77, of Reading, passed away Thursday, May 7, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading, Berks County, PA. Dianne was born on September 30, 1942, a daughter of the late Mildred (Long) and Kenneth Greenly and was a 1959 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. Dianne worked as an Environmental Engineer at Reading Hospital (Tower Health) for over 30 years, retiring in 2019. She loved gardening. She is survived by 2 daughters, Pammy T. Edgar, wife of Jim Edgar or Reading, PA and Lisa D. Bunn or Wyomissing, PA. A brother Glenn Greenly widower of Dawn of Wyomissing. 2 grandchildren Caitlin Bunn and Nicole Robinson and 2 great grandchildren Ely and Kaydence Quenones and her life companion Arthur S. Solomon of Reading. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Barry and Gerald Greenly. A visitation will be held at Feeney Funeral home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. Social distancing will be in force with mask and gloves required (provided by Funeral Home if needed). Forehead temperatures will be taken for all attendees with only 10 persons in the viewing room at the same time. Service time will be at 1 p.m. and will be web broadcast (streamed) on our website address below. Interment at Forest Hills Memorial Park Exeter Twp., PA. next to her parents. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary. web broadcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 9 to May 10, 2020.