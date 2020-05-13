Dion Paul Witmer, 57, of Womelsdorf, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020, in his residence. Born March 30, 1963, he was a son of the late Paul B. Witmer, and June M. (nee’ Saul) Witmer, Robesonia. He was a 1981 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, and was a graduate of DeVry Institute. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings: Dale A. (Tammy) Witmer, Wernersville, & Dean R. (Valarie) Witmer, Stouchsburg, and a number of nieces Courtney, Casey, Alanna, Morgan and Delaney and nephews Ryan, Tyler, Mason and Nathan. Relatives and friends may call Friday, May,15, 2020, from 4 - 8 PM at the Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, PA. Kindly observe CDC guidelines. Burial will be private. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.