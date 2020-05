Dion Paul Witmer, 57, of Womelsdorf, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020, in his residence. Born March 30, 1963, he was a son of the late Paul B. Witmer, and June M. (nee’ Saul) Witmer, Robesonia. He was a 1981 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, and was a graduate of DeVry Institute. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his siblings: Dale A. (Tammy) Witmer, Wernersville, & Dean R. (Valarie) Witmer, Stouchsburg, and a number of nieces Courtney, Casey, Alanna, Morgan and Delaney and nephews Ryan, Tyler, Mason and Nathan. Relatives and friends may call Friday, May,15, 2020, from 4 - 8 PM at the Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, PA. Kindly observe CDC guidelines. Burial will be private. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com