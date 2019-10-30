Home

Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Doane M. Dominick

Doane M. Dominick Obituary
Doane “Duane” Michael Dominick, 74, of Douglassville, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Medei) Dominick. Duane was the husband of Cynthia (Reiss) Dominick, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. He worked as a teacher for Delaware Valley Regional High School in Milford, Pa., and Owen J. Robert School District in Pottstown, Pa. Duane took great pride in keeping his yard perfectly groomed and landscaped. In addition to his wife Cynthia, Duane will be lovingly remembered by his son, Evan Dominick and wife, Jenna; daughter, Danica Hershey and husband, Matthew; sister, Marjorie Dominick; and grandchildren: Baylee, Hadleigh and Kennedy. He is preceded in death by brother, Dennis Dominick. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill, has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
