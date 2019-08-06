|
Dolly A. (Mittower) Harter, 65, of
Reading, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Berkshire Center.
She was the wife of Raymond Harter who passed away in 2014. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Mittower) Gegenfurtner. Upon her mother's passing she was raised by her Aunt Mabel Ruppert who has since passed. Dolly loved the Dallas Cowboys and worked in packaging at R.M. Palmer for over 40 years.
Dolly is survived by her sons, Alvin Shade Jr., Kristopher Shade; grandchildren: Kayla, Zachary, Melodie, Brenden, Leland; brother, William, husband of Dona Gegenfurtner; and sister, Dorothy Mittower. Dolly is also survived by her cousins: Linda, Bobby, and Arthur "Ruppy."
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be private at Laureldale Cemetery, Laureldale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics Pennsylvania/Bowling, 2570 Blvd. of the
Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online
condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019