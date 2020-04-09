|
?Dolores A. Eberhart 92, of Shillington, passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Manor Care Sinking Spring. She was born in Reading on August 3, 1927 a daughter of the late William A. and Florence (Lash) Giles. Dolores and a few of her siblings were raised at Bethany Children's Home. Dolores was employed by Arrow Int'l as an inspector for 30 years retiring in 1989. She was a manager at Miller's Ice Cream Store in Reading and enjoyed her chocolate. She was an avid bowler and bowled often at Paradise Bowling Alley in Reading and was a member of the Olivet's Sr.Citizen's. She is survived by her daughter Connie L. Bingaman of Shillington, 2 granddaughters; Jennifer Bingaman and Kristen Bingaman, and 2 great grandchildren; Cheyenne Helman and Addison Helman. Dolores was predeceased by her siblings; William Giles, Francis Giles, Kenneth Giles, Thomas Giles, Rita Kline, and Lorraine Essig. Services are private. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is serving the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020