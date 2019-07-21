Dolores E.C. Bleiler, 89, formerly of Weisenberg Twp., Lehigh Co., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, in the

Lutheran Home at Topton, where she resided for nine years.

She was the wife of Edgar F. Bleiler, who died April 13, 2006. Born in Fullerton, Lehigh Co., she was the daughter of the late Thomas E.J. and Dorothy I.E. (Frey) Yob. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School. In the 1950s,

Dolores worked at Fuller Sportswear and Blouse Factory in Kutztown. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church, Allentown. Dolores was a member of TOPS,

Trexlertown. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, cleaning,

canning and attending church services at Topton. She

especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Dolores was a loving mom and grandma to her two

children, Roger J. Bleiler and his wife, Mary Ann

(Goodwin) Bleiler, Austin, Texas; and Vivian D. (Bleiler), wife of Troy D. Weidner, Kutztown; and five grandchildren: Austin, Audra, Daniel, Anson and David.

Services will be held on Friday at 1:30 p.m., from

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John's Union Cemetery, Whitehall. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Thursday 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., and Friday 1:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, Office of Development Gift

Administration, for Activities Fund, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562, in memory of Dolores E.C. Bleiler.

