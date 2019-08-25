|
Dolores R. "Dolly" (Dombrowski) Bowers, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday,
August 22, 2019, at Topton Lutheran Home.
Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Constanty and Stella (Petrosky) Dombrowski. She celebrated 66 wonderful years of marriage to Richard "Dick" Bowers, who passed on Christmas Eve, 2018.
A graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School,
Dolly was totally devoted to Dick and her children, and loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter
unconditionally. She was simply the very best grandma and grandmom. Before retiring to raise her family, Dolly worked at the Polymer Corporation, and as an x-ray tech at St. Joseph's Hospital, Reading, for many years.
She was also the consummate social butterfly, and
everyone loved talking to her. Dolly enjoyed games with her family and friends, like dominoes, Scrabble and jigsaw puzzles, and great old music, being able to jitterbug and polka with the best, always proud of her Polish heritage. She was also known to break out in song, with Christmas music filling her home all year long. Dolly was an avid
reader, with her interests varying from romance novels to the encyclopedia. Nature was integral to her life, as well, and she spent many wonderful moments watching the birds and deer from her lakefront home. In her younger years, Dolly enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially to Marco Island, Brigantine and the Jersey casinos. She will be dearly missed by everyone lucky enough to know her but whose life is richer because Dolly was part of it.
Dolly is survived by her children, son, Richard Jr.,
husband of Margaretha, Lake Mary, Fla.; and daughters: Karen, widow of Barry Shellenhamer, Wyomissing, Dr. Lisa Murray, Towson, Md., and Julie Faust, Wyomissing Hills. Also surviving are her precious grandchildren: Jason
Shellenhamer, Amanda Kelly, Erin Murray Bradley,
Rebecca Murray, Daniel Faust, and Nathan Faust; one very special great-granddaughter, Payton Kelly; and the family's incomparable cat, Jake. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Dombrowski, husband of Betty, Laureldale.
A celebration of Dolly's life will be held Wednesday,
August 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Edward J. Kuhn
Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading,
followed by entombment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolly's memory may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or at www.berksarl.org.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.