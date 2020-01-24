|
Dolores J. “Dolly” (Fenstermacher) Brensinger, 77, of Topton, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Peter W. Brensinger, who died on August 27, 2001. Born in Longswamp Township, Dolly was a daughter of the late Harry W. Fenstermacher Sr., and Dorothy L. (Lilly) Fenstermacher. She was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School, Topton and was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, of Mertztown, where she volunteered with the Care Committee. Dolly was employed by The Lutheran Home at Topton for several years, and in her younger years, worked at the former Rems Knitting Mills, Macungie. She also cared for many children over the years and was a “Nana” to so many. She was a member of the Longswamp Township Historical Society, enjoyed playing BINGO, listening to classic country music and reminiscing about old photos. A people person, Dolly loved to surround herself with others, making friends everywhere she went. Dolly is survived by her two daughters, Michele D. (Brensinger) Sychterz, Kutztown; and Luci R. (Brensinger), wife of Toby C. Bower, Topton; four grandchildren: Sean and Shane Mintzer and Kathryn and Morgan Bower; and two great-grandchildren, Lilliana and Hunter. She is also survived by her siblings: Judith A., widow of Carl Kressley, Topton; Arlene L., wife of John Kehl, Mertztown; Betty L., wife of Kenneth Bond, Mertztown; Pat A., wife of Roy Gieroczynski, Mertztown; Richard C., husband of Patricia Fenstermacher, Macungie; and Harry W. Jr., husband of Carol Fenstermacher, Mertztown; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A funeral service to celebrate Dolly’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, PA, with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman, officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday morning, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., in the church. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
