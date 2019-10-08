|
|
Dolores Louise Eberhart Dolores Louise Eberhart 89, of Bernville passed away Monday October 7, 2019 in Berks Heim. Her beloved husband Donald R Eberhart passed away in 2001. She was born in Reading on December 18, 1929 a daughter of the late Ivan and Mae (Becker) Meck. Dolores was owner and operator of Bernville Family Hair Salon for 23 years. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for everyone, even friends at the bank, post offices, and donating blankets to Berks Heim and VA Hospital. She was an avid bingo player especially her favorite spot, Hebron in Lebanon. Her family says she was a selfless human being, giving anything she could to anyone in need. Surviving is her son, Randy R and his wife Kelly Eberhart of Bernville, her 2 sisters, Patricia Himmelberger of Temple, Mary Lou Matz of Wernersville, 2 grandchildren; Jill and her husband Kyle Pittman and Thomas Eberhart, and 2 great grandchildren; Mya Pittman and Emmett Pittman. Dolores was predeceased by her son, Ronald Eberhart in 1983 and 2 sisters; Betty Evans and Jean Heberling. She was the best Mom, grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ask for. Services will be Friday October 11, 2019 at 11am in Auman’s Inc Funeral Home, 390 W Neversink Rd., Reiffton. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Forest Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be Friday 9-11am in the funeral home. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019