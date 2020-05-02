Dolores Catherine (Smith) Frazer passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at Country Meadows in Wyomissing where she was a resident since February 2017. Born on December 2, 1931 in Hamburg, PA., she was the daughter of the late Wilson A. Smith and Nellie (Seiders) Smith. Dolores graduated from Hamburg High School in 1949 and went on to attend college at Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia and the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, Tennessee. It was while she attended college in Chattanooga that she received word that her father was ill and she returned home to Hamburg, PA. After her father’s death in 1957, she and her mother continued to operate the Hamburg Boiler Works, a company founded by her maternal grandfather, Henry Seiders. The company continued to operate until the early 1960’s. After selling the business property and their home at 3 rd and Grand St in Hamburg, Dolores and her mother moved to 406 Evans Avenue, Wyomissing, PA., where she lived until her move to Country Meadows. Dolores married Gordon J. Frazer on May 10, 1973 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hamburg where Dolores was a life-time member. Gordon passed away in March 2015 just two months before they would have celebrated 42 years of marriage. At an early age, Dolores learned to play a number of instruments including the violin, the piano, and the marimba. She became very proficient in playing the marimba and gave many concerts. Dolores was pleased to donate her marimba to the Hamburg High School. A special “thank you” to the staff at Country Meadows for the love and care they gave to Dolores. Services for Dolores will be private and burial will be in the Laureldale Cemetery Mausoleum. The Kuhn Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Contributions in memory of Dolores may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 99 Church St, Hamburg, PA 19526.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store