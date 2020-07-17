Dolores G. “Nene” Heffner Dolores G. “Nene” Heffner, 89, of Laureldale, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, at her residence. Dolores was born in Mt. Penn, on December 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Grace M. (Neff) and Ralph R. Freet. She was the widow of Paul Heffner. Mr. Heffner died July 31, 1998. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Penn. Dolores was a choir member, Sunday school teacher and played piano for Faith Lutheran Church. Dolores graduated from Reading High School in 1948; she was published poet- recognized by the Library of Congress and she loved her dog Abby. Dolores is survived by a daughter, Michelle wife of Robert Graul, Jr. She is also survived by grandson Keith husband of Christen Freeman, Jr., step granddaughter Angelina Graul; 3 great grandchildren Casey and Ashlei, and Marley; step great grandchild Chase. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by 2 brothers Clarence and Ronald. A funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21st at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. A viewing will be from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Aulenbach Cemetery, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com
.