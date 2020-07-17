1/1
Dolores G. Heffner
Dolores G. “Nene” Heffner Dolores G. “Nene” Heffner, 89, of Laureldale, passed away Wednesday, July 15th, at her residence. Dolores was born in Mt. Penn, on December 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Grace M. (Neff) and Ralph R. Freet. She was the widow of Paul Heffner. Mr. Heffner died July 31, 1998. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Mt. Penn. Dolores was a choir member, Sunday school teacher and played piano for Faith Lutheran Church. Dolores graduated from Reading High School in 1948; she was published poet- recognized by the Library of Congress and she loved her dog Abby. Dolores is survived by a daughter, Michelle wife of Robert Graul, Jr. She is also survived by grandson Keith husband of Christen Freeman, Jr., step granddaughter Angelina Graul; 3 great grandchildren Casey and Ashlei, and Marley; step great grandchild Chase. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. Dolores was predeceased by 2 brothers Clarence and Ronald. A funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 21st at the Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. A viewing will be from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment at Aulenbach Cemetery, Mt. Penn. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
