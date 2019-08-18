Home

Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA
View Map
Dolores (Rodriguez) Ganster


1929 - 2019
Dolores (Rodriguez) Ganster Obituary

Dolores L. Ganster, 89, of Reading, passed away Sunday, August 4th, at Fairlane Gardens, Reading.

Dolores was born in New York City, New York, on August 21, 1929, a daughter of the late Dorothy (Christ) Rodriguez and James Rodriguez. She was the wife of Edward H. Ganster. Dolores worked as a waitress.

Dolores is survived by two daughters, Del Ray Scheuren and Pamela Dunn. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Dolores was predeceased by 3 grandchildren: Richard, Ronald and Justin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m., on

Thursday, August 22nd at Sanders Funeral Home &

Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading.

Interment private at convenience of the family at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
