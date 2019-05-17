Dolores M. Lamp, 90, formerly of Pennside for 64 years and current residence of Berkshire Commons, passed away May 15, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph.

She was the beloved wife of the late Roger C. Lamp, who died April 13, 2009.

Born in Kelayres, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Ciglar) Ohrin.

Dolores was a 1946 graduate of West Reading High School.

She was a devout member of St. Catharine of Siena,

Reading, for over 64 years and also volunteered much of her time at the school as well.

Dolores was a homemaker raising her five children. Later in life, she was employed as a case worker with the

Pennsylvania Department of Welfare for 10 years.

She was an avid Eagles fan, who enjoyed reading, playing cards and her chocolates. She was an active fundraiser,

volunteer and council member for the Berks County Foster Grandparents Program. Her true passion was being an

active and loving presence in her family's lives.

Dolores is survived by her five children: Roger C. Jr.,

husband of Paula Lamp, Exeter Township, Jeffrey W.,

husband of Rene Lamp, Lititz, Stephen L., husband of

Donna Lamp, Exeter Township, Deborah A., wife of

Thomas Hoffman, Middletown, N.J., and Cynthia A., wife

of Kerry Ciatto, Muhlenberg Township. She is also

survived by her 13 grandchildren: Stephanie, Kimberly, Ashley, Michael, Emily, Melanie, Jenna, Phillip, Daniel,

Katherine, Kristina, Curtis, Nicole; and eight

great-grandchildren: Ella, Jackson, Madelyn, Jude,

Charlie, Gianna, Peyton, Evelyn; two

step-great-grandchildren, Sidney and Jonas; and her sister, Gladys Schell, Rochester, Mich.

She was predeceased by her two siblings, Robert Ohrin and Mary Straka.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11 a.m., in St. Catharine of Siena R. C. Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., in the church. St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606 or Relay for Life, https://secure.acsevents.org/site/SPageServer/?pagename=relaydonatenow. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Online

condolences may be recorded at

www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.



