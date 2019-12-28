|
Dolores Angelina Lavigna, 89, of Temple, died December 26, 2019 at Kutztown Manor, peaceful and loved. She was the widow of Anthony Lavigna Jr., with whom she shared 21 years of marriage, and will rest aside him. He passed away December 19, 2006. Born, September 27, 1930, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Harry “Smiley” and Catherine Belle (Kennedy) Pacifico. Dolores attended Reading High School. She was employed in the accounting department with St. Joseph Hospital for 11 years. She was a cashier in banking for 20 years, retiring from Sovereign Bank in 1988. Dolores passed as she lived, with music in the background. Surviving are her two children, Joseph D., husband of Michele (Babij) Albright of Rockland Township and Bradley F. Albright of Philadelphia. Also surviving are her stepchildren: Michael A., husband of Karen S. Lavigna of Hyde Park. Other survivors include her four grandchildren: Jason Albright, Monica Albright, Ellen Albright and Travis Albright; three step grandchildren; one great grandson, Harrison Albright; and three step great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Lillian M., wife of Frank McTamney of Verona, NJ; stepbrother, Jeffrey E., husband of Elizabeth R. Gattone of Reading and her stepsister, Janet L. Schaeffer of Wyomissing. Dolores was preceded in death by her two brothers, Dr. Samuel Harry Pacifico and James Ralph Pacific; and by her stepdaughter, Joni Lavigna. Services will be held Thursday, January 2 at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Laureldale Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you light a candle and say a prayer in Dolores’ memory. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019