Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum
Dolores Lord Obituary
Dolores Rose (Ciabaton) Lord, 90, passed away October 21, 2019, at The Highlands at Wyomissing. She was the loving wife of Richard A. Lord, Sr. They married February, 1955. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Cagiano) Ciabaton. She was a 1947 graduate of Wilson High School. Dolores was employed by Penn Iron Works as an office manager for 20 years. She also was co-owner of Knight’s Rental for 20 years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. Her culinary talents kept her boys well fed; her pie crust and spaghetti sauce were truly the best. Dolores loved her Sixers and Phillies. Dolores was a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She had a passion for her grandchildren which always held a special place in her heart. Her grandchildren’s fondest memories will always be her magical backrubs. She never missed an opportunity to see her grandchildren perform, whether it was on the stage or on the field. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Highlands staff and Grane Hospice for their care they showed Dolores. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Richard Jr. (Teresa) and Joseph A. (Mary Rickert Lord); six grandchildren, Elizabeth Lord (Sherry Lord), Amy, Jacqueline Lord Anstine (Chris Anstine), Gregory, Jessica, Amanda and two great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Resurrection at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum with entombment to follow. Friends may call Friday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius R.C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
