Dolores L. (Heckman) Lord, 82, widow of Raymond H. Lord Sr., passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Reading Hospital with her family by her side. Formerly of Oley, Dolores currently resided at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Florence (Kreiser) Heckman and Clarence Heckman. Dolores was a 1956 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked for many years as a sewing machine operator. She enjoyed crocheting and loved spending time with her family. Dolores is survived by three sons: Raymond H. jr., husband of Karen; Brian, husband of Donna and Timothy husband of Kim as well as two daughters: Florence, wife of Michael and Wendy Kerr. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as one brother and one sister. Dolores is predeceased by one brother, Forrest. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to The Lutheran Home at Topton. Services will be private at the request of the family. Morrell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020