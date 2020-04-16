|
Dolores M. Bauder, 86, of Spring Twp., passed away April 11, 2020. Her husband, Daniel J. Bauder, died January 6, 1987; they were married in 1951 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Keffer) Weidman. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Dolores was a sales clerk for 42 years working in the girls' clothing department at Bosccov’s Department Stores retiring in 2010. She loved to travel and most especially adored her family especially her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Denise L., wife of Robert J. Bentz, Spring Twp.; her grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Bentz; and her sister, Diane, wife of Roy LaPearl, Antietam. Services will be announced at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting Dolores’ family. Contributions may be made to Helping Harvest Food Bank https://helpingharvest.org/donate/ Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020