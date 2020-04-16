Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Bauder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Bauder


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. Bauder Obituary
Dolores M. Bauder, 86, of Spring Twp., passed away April 11, 2020. Her husband, Daniel J. Bauder, died January 6, 1987; they were married in 1951 and enjoyed 36 years of marriage. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Dorothy (Keffer) Weidman. She was a graduate of Reading High School. Dolores was a sales clerk for 42 years working in the girls' clothing department at Bosccov’s Department Stores retiring in 2010. She loved to travel and most especially adored her family especially her grandchildren. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Denise L., wife of Robert J. Bentz, Spring Twp.; her grandchildren, Emily and Nathan Bentz; and her sister, Diane, wife of Roy LaPearl, Antietam. Services will be announced at a later date. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting Dolores’ family. Contributions may be made to Helping Harvest Food Bank https://helpingharvest.org/donate/ Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -