Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores (Fernandez) Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores (Fernandez) Martin Obituary

Dolores Fernandez Martin, 92, passed away Friday,

August 30, 2019, at 5:20 p.m., in Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township.

She was the wife of the late Manuel Martin. Born in

Havana, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Jose Fernandez and Josefa Fernandez. Mrs. Martin was a

hairdresser and also worked for the Board of Education in New York City.

She is survived by her daughter, RoseMary Martin, wife of Shawn Stabley, of York; and her sisters, Delia Cruz, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Josephine Enriquez, of Coral Springs, Fla.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mrs. Dolores Fernandez Martin. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now