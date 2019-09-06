|
|
Dolores Fernandez Martin, 92, passed away Friday,
August 30, 2019, at 5:20 p.m., in Fairlane Gardens, Exeter Township.
She was the wife of the late Manuel Martin. Born in
Havana, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Jose Fernandez and Josefa Fernandez. Mrs. Martin was a
hairdresser and also worked for the Board of Education in New York City.
She is survived by her daughter, RoseMary Martin, wife of Shawn Stabley, of York; and her sisters, Delia Cruz, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and Josephine Enriquez, of Coral Springs, Fla.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604 in memory of Mrs. Dolores Fernandez Martin. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019