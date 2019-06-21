Dolores M. Miller, age 90, of Mt. Penn, passed away on June 18, 2019, at Tower Health Reading Hospital.

Dolores was born in Fleetwood; the

daughter of the late John L. Hammes and Florence (Yenser) Hammes.

She was a 1947 graduate of Fleetwood High School. As a senior, she was the first Junior Miss of Berks County.

After high school, she graduated from Traphagen School of Design in New York City.

In 1972, at the age of 43, she became an LPN and was

employed by Reading Hospital for 20 years.

Dolores loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her other joy was her yorkies, oil paintings of landscapes and still life.

She is survived by her children: Scott B. Miller, husband of Patricia Miller, of Pensacola, Fla., Bonita R. (Miller), wife of Rickie A. Schnabel, of Fleetwood, and Shawn M. Miller, of Mt. Penn; also, six grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

Dolores was predeceased by a daughter, Jodi F. Miller; and brother, Myron Hammes.

A viewing will be held Monday morning June 24th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in Mae A. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Funeral service will

follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the

Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



