Dolores Underkofler
Dolores Underkofler, 82, of Spring Township passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Penn State Health-St. Joseph. She was the beloved wife of Fredrick “Fred” Underkofler, whom shared 61 years of marriage together. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mayme Steffie. For eighteen years Dolores was a dedicated secretary for Undy’s Garage. Dolores enjoyed crafts, crossword puzzles and was fascinated by cars. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Richard L. Steffie, of Delaware; Donald W. Underkofler, of Fleetwood; Fredrick F. Underkofler Jr., of Sinking Spring; 3 grandchildren; and sisters Barbara Kline and Terri Druckenmiller. Dolores was predeceased by her brother Lloyd “Butch” Steffie. Interment will be held at convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
