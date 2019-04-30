Dolores A. (Geissler) Weller, 83, of Oley, wife of the late Russell Weller Jr., passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Born in Lobachsville, she was the

daughter of the late Clarence H., and Apama (Hoch) Geissler.

Dolores was a member of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Lobachsville. She enjoyed crocheting and entering her work in the local fairs. Dolores enjoyed her retirement and loved to travel.

Surviving are daughter, Sharon L. Weller, Oley; sons, Barth N. Weller, companion of Mary Claypoole, Stony Run, Gary L. Weller Sr., husband of Joni, Gilbertsville; and brother, Larryie Geissler, Mohnton; grandchildren, Iris E. Weller and Gary L. Weller Jr.. loving dog, Sophie.

Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by son, Kevin R. Weller; brother, Edwin C. Geissler; and her loyal canine companion and best friend, Babes.

A graveside service will be Friday, May 3, 2:00 p.m. at

Lobachsville Cemetery.

