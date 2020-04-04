Home

Domicele Radauskas


1918 - 2020
Domicele Radauskas Obituary
Domicele (Simkus) Radauskas, 101, of Wyomissing, PA, formerly of Baltimore, MD, widow of the late Dr. Bruno Radauskas, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Leesport, PA. She was born December 16, 1918 in Lithuania, a daughter of the late Jurgis and Ursule Simkus. Domicele is predeceased by her grandson, Peter L. Svotelis and is survived by her daughter, Irene (Radauskas) Svotelis of Wyomissing, PA, wife of Ry Svotelis. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, PA is honored to serve. Fond memories and condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
