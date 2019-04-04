Sister Domina Oszmianska, 92, of the Bernardine
Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St. Francis, died on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Villa,
Reading, Pa., where she had resided since 2013.
Born in Poland, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rozalia (Pasternak) Oszmianska.
Sister Domina entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1947, and was in her 72nd year of religious life.
Sister graduated from St. Bernard's Hospital, in Chicago, Ill., as an X-ray technician.
She served her ministry in Connecticut, Maryland,
Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Virginia as an X-ray
technician, teacher, in a hospital business office, as a
receptionist and in hospital volunteer services.
Sister had no surviving immediate family members.
A viewing will be held at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Villa Chapel, Reading, Pa. Burial will
follow in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters' Cemetery, Mt. Alvernia.
The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.