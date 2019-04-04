Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Domina Oszmianska.

Sister Domina Oszmianska, 92, of the Bernardine

Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St. Francis, died on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Villa,

Reading, Pa., where she had resided since 2013.

Born in Poland, she was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Rozalia (Pasternak) Oszmianska.

Sister Domina entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1947, and was in her 72nd year of religious life.

Sister graduated from St. Bernard's Hospital, in Chicago, Ill., as an X-ray technician.

She served her ministry in Connecticut, Maryland,

Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Virginia as an X-ray

technician, teacher, in a hospital business office, as a

receptionist and in hospital volunteer services.

Sister had no surviving immediate family members.

A viewing will be held at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Villa Chapel, Reading, Pa. Burial will

follow in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters' Cemetery, Mt. Alvernia.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.



