Dominic T. Bianchini, 21, of Douglassville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of Francis D. and Jennifer L. (Rhoads) Bianchini of Douglassville, Pa.

Dominic wrestled for Blazer Mat Club and wrestled for Daniel Boone High School. He was a car enthusiast; he

enjoyed working on cars. He was a co-founder, with Owen Murphy, in founding the Static Struggles Car Club. He was also a member of Northern Chester Co. Sportsmen's Club.

Surviving Dominic, along with his parents, are 1 brother, Vincent Bianchini, of Douglassville, Pa.; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Maxine Bianchini, of Pottstown, Pa.; and maternal grandmother, Carol Rhoads, of Pottstown, Pa.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather,

Kenneth Rhoads.

A funeral service will be at Chestmont Church of Christ, 699 N. Pleasantview Rd., Pottstown, PA 19464 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Berks Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd.,

Birdsboro, PA 19508, or the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, is in charge of

arrangements.



