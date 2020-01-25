|
Dominic Bisazza, 82, of Reading, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home on Friday, January, 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Antonina (LaFauci) Bisazza for over 58 years. Born in Messina, Italy he was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Cannuli) Bisazza. Dominic worked at the Berkshire Knitting Mills for 13 years and worked as the Head Custodian for the Reading School District for over 31 years before his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed and cherished spending time with his family, gardening and cooking throughout his life. In addition to his wife Dominic is survived by his children; Joseph A. Bisazza, husband of Ronda, of East Earl, Rocco D. Bisazza, husband of Beverly, of Royersford, and Tindara “Tina” M. Gibson, wife of James Curtis, of Sinking Spring. He is also survived by his 6 loving grandchildren and his sister, Josephine Sottosanti. Funeral service and interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dominic’s honor to St. Judes Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020