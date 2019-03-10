Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominic Ray.

Dominic F. Ray, 5, of Sinking Spring, passed away March 8, 2019, in the

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Born in Reading, he was the son of

Timothy S. Jr. and Toni L. (Forino) Ray, Sinking Spring. Dominic was an avid

Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also enjoyed watching tennis, golf, basketball and playing with tractors and trucks. He was a smart and loving child and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Andrew F. Ray. He is also survived by his grandparents, Timothy S. Sr., husband of MaryJo (Goerner) Ray,

Shillington; Tony, husband of Sandy L. Forino, Sinking Spring; three aunts: Lisa, wife of Mark Hermanovich;

Nicole, wife of Eric Donahue; Betsy, wife of Ian Wisbon; and five cousins: Roman Donahue, Samantha Donahue,

Lidia Donahue, Olivia Hermanovich and Cecelia Hermanovich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius of Loyola

Roman Catholic Church, 2810 St Albans Dr., Reading, PA 19608. Viewing will be held Tuesday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Dominic to the Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorder Family

Support Group at fodsupport.org.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



