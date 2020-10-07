Don Nguyen Don Nguyen, 58, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, at 3:25pm in his home with family. He is survived by his wife, Thanh-Thanh Nguyen whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage with, and his two daughters, Thao and Kimi Nguyen. Don is also survived by his five brothers and two sisters; Scott Nguyen (USA), Be Nguyen (Vietnam), Lan Thi Nguyen (Vietnam), Trung Nguyen (USA), Ly Nguyen (Vietnam), Hung Nguyen (Vietnam), Hung Nguyen (Vietnam). He was born in Da Nang, Vietnam on July 14th, 1962, a son of Bay Nguyen and Tam Thi Huynh. As a young man, Don owned and operated a coffee shop in Da Nang, Vietnam before being forced to flee from his war torn country. He was able to successfully reach the refugee camp in Hong Kong, where he met his wife, Thanh-Thanh. Don and Thanh-Thanh had their first child, Thao, in the refugee camp. After completing the interview process Don, his wife, and first born daughter emigrated to Reading, PA to reconnect with Don’s oldest brother. Don and Thanh-Thanh went on to have another daughter, Kimi, who they affectionately named their beauty salon after, Kimi Nails. Don had a deep and profound love for the freedom and opportunities that he was able to secure for his family in America. He was a loving father, a dedicated husband, and always did his best to enjoy the little things in each day. He was often heard encouraging people not to worry too much and to enjoy today a little bit, because nobody knows tomorrow. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 8th, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. located at 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Donations to Chua Xa Loi (Inner Peace Meditation Center) located at 17 North Centre Ave, Leesport, PA 19533.



