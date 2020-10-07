1/1
Don Nguyen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Nguyen Don Nguyen, 58, formerly of Reading, passed away Tuesday, October 6th, 2020, at 3:25pm in his home with family. He is survived by his wife, Thanh-Thanh Nguyen whom he celebrated 30 years of marriage with, and his two daughters, Thao and Kimi Nguyen. Don is also survived by his five brothers and two sisters; Scott Nguyen (USA), Be Nguyen (Vietnam), Lan Thi Nguyen (Vietnam), Trung Nguyen (USA), Ly Nguyen (Vietnam), Hung Nguyen (Vietnam), Hung Nguyen (Vietnam). He was born in Da Nang, Vietnam on July 14th, 1962, a son of Bay Nguyen and Tam Thi Huynh. As a young man, Don owned and operated a coffee shop in Da Nang, Vietnam before being forced to flee from his war torn country. He was able to successfully reach the refugee camp in Hong Kong, where he met his wife, Thanh-Thanh. Don and Thanh-Thanh had their first child, Thao, in the refugee camp. After completing the interview process Don, his wife, and first born daughter emigrated to Reading, PA to reconnect with Don’s oldest brother. Don and Thanh-Thanh went on to have another daughter, Kimi, who they affectionately named their beauty salon after, Kimi Nails. Don had a deep and profound love for the freedom and opportunities that he was able to secure for his family in America. He was a loving father, a dedicated husband, and always did his best to enjoy the little things in each day. He was often heard encouraging people not to worry too much and to enjoy today a little bit, because nobody knows tomorrow. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 8th, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. located at 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560. Donations to Chua Xa Loi (Inner Peace Meditation Center) located at 17 North Centre Ave, Leesport, PA 19533.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved