Donald A. Ertel Obituary
Donald A. Ertel Donald A. Ertel, 95, formerly of Shillington, passed away April 24, 2020, at Berks Heim. He was the loving husband of Lucille M. (Krug) Ertel. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Leo S. and Sallie V. (Weaver) Ertel. He was a graduate of Reading High School in 1942 and Albright College in 1950. Donald was employed by CNA Insurance, retiring in 1991. He was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church, Shillington. Donald was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed playing Pinochle, reading, puzzles, bingo and gardening. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Janet L. (Landon) Gillis, Tampa, FL and Cynthia A. (John) Geiger, Reading; four grandchildren: Laurie, Jonathan, Alex and Nicole; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, George J. Ertel and J. Leo “Sonny” Ertel. Prayer Services will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
