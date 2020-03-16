|
|
Donald A. Showers, Sr., 82, of Hamburg, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Rothenberger) Showers. They were married May 28, 1966 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Allen Showers and Alva M. (Jones) Clouse. He worked for approximately 40 years as a washer man at Reading Hospital before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed watching TV and always enjoyed a political argument. Donald shined the most though his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Donald A. Showers, Jr., South Carolina, and Eron D. Showers, wife of Donna, Hamburg; a daughter: Roseanne L. (Showers) Williams, North Carolina; and numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters: Elain (Showers) Noll and Sheila (Clouse) Miller. He was predeceased by three siblings: William Clouse, Janet (Showers) Ludwig, and Kerry Clouse. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Entombment will follow in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to: PO Box 11039 Lewistown, ME 04243 or 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020