Donald A. Van Reed
Donald A. Van Reed, 91, formerly of Reading, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:30 p.m. in Berks Heim. Born in Reading, Mr. Van Reed was the son of the late Henry and Debbie (Ziegler) Van Reed. He was a 1947 graduate of Reading High School and served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. Mr. Van Reed was a car repairman for Reading Railroad for 42 years retiring in 1990. He is survived by his adopted family Maria E. Bunch, wife of William Bunch of Exeter Township; Michael Foscone of Florida; Debra A. Foscone of Pennside; grandchildren Jennifer L. Seelig, wife of David Seelig of Exeter Township; Stephen W. Bunch of Exeter Township; Meghan E. Troutman, wife of William K. Troutman of Birdsboro; Adam N. Bennett of Northampton; great grandchildren Dominic, Alexander, Charlotte and Madeline. Mr. Van Reed was preceded in death by his longtime companion Teresa Foscone who passed away in 1994. Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Aulenbach’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 in memory of Mr. Donald A. Van Reed. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
