Donald ”Lucky” Alden Oliver, was born on September 14, 1946 in Reading, Pennsylvania and departed this life on February 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by family and friends. He was the son of the late Minnie Williams Oliver. He is survived by his loving companion, Jeanette Buchanan of 30 years. Donald was a graduate of Reading Senior High School. He was employed as a machine operator for 30 years at the Polymer Corporation, Reading. “Lucky” was an avid and loving fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a humble servant at the Christian Fellowship Ministry under the leadership of Deacon Steve Good. “Lucky“ love attending Bible study. Donald “Lucky” Alden Oliver, was pre-deceased in death by his mother, the late Minnie Williams, his father, Mr Williams, and a brother, Gene Oliver. He leaves to mourn his loving memory, a companion, Jeanette Buchanon of Reading, his brother Petey Glasco of Reading, his twin sons Dereck and Jereck Oliver, (Reading) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and Southside family and friends. “Lucky“ will be missed for his moments of “good laughs” and golden cherished memories he has given to everyone. Service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Harris Funeral Home 222 N. Front St., Reading. Viewing will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Ministry of comfort is entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home. www.mharrisfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020