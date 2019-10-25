|
Donald R. Althouse, 85, formerly of Plowville, Pa. and Millsboro, Del., passed away October 24, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Lebanon, where he was a patient. He was the husband of Mary “Libby” (Flick) Althouse. They celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary on May 16. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Frank M. and Faye (Long) Althouse. He built his home in Plowville and later moved to Millsboro, Del. Donald worked for Wilson Safety Products as a supervisor/foreman for 27 years. He later worked for Sharpoint as a supervisor/plant manager for 19 years. He last worked at Townsend in Millsboro, Del., where he retired. He loved to fish at the Delaware shore in his boat, deep sea fish and go crabbing. He was a member of Robeson Lutheran Church, Plowville. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children: Gerald Bowser, Schuylkill Haven; Ronald Bowser, husband of Kathy Bowser, Shoemakersville; Wendy (Althouse) Moore Schaffer, wife of Terry Schaffer, Denver, Pa.; Caroline (Althouse) Sparr, wife of John Sparr, Manheim; his grandchildren: Tammy (Bowser) Brown, wife of Derick, Conway, S.C.; Kelly (Moore) Tseytlin, wife of Yan, Wayne, N.J.; Nathan Bowser, husband of Jennifer Bowser, Conshohocken; Nicole (Moore) Ledig, wife of Ahren, Shillington; Dustin Sparr, Lancaster; his 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joyce (Althouse) Griffith, Sinking Spring. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Irene (Althouse) Bliesath; and his brother, Kenneth Althouse Funeral services will be held on Monday, 1:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Dr. Harry S. Bohn Jr. will officiate. Relatives and friends may call on Monday from 12:00 noon to time of service. Interment with full military honors will follow in Robeson Church Cemetery, Plowville. Flowers are welcome or contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.kleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019