Donald Anastasio, 87, of Kenhorst, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his

loving family.

Born in Reading, Donald was the son of the late Anthony and Emma (Hotzman) Anastasio. He was the beloved husband of Charlotte (Scherbanik) Anastasio for 61 years.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Anastasio is survived by his son, Darren W. Anastasio, husband of Beth Anne Anastasio, of Shillington; son, Scott A. Anastasio, husband of Michelle L. Anastasio, of Muhlenberg Township; and son, David M. Anastasio, of Melbourne, Fla. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Amanda, wife of Eric, Carly, partner of James, Thomas, Andrew, Dominic, Dale Sr.; and 2 great- grandchildren, Luna and Dale Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Thaddeus "Ted" Jamula Jr.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army during the

Korean War and worked as a furnace assistant at NGK

Metals and Birdsboro Steel. He was a devoted member of St. John Baptist de LaSalle church.

He loved and adored his grandchildren. He attended all his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, loved to dance, take family

vacations and travel to Ocean City, Maryland, for golfing trips over St. Patty's weekend every year. His favorite song was "Sweet Caroline" and anything by KC and the Sunshine Band. Golfing became a passion he only learned to play at age 55. He loved family gatherings and was always the life of the party. He was known to many different people by many different nicknames, an attribute to his ability to get along and be liked by everyone. Not to be forgotten are his 2 granddogs, Mya and Cali.

The family wishes to thank Bayada Hospice for their wonderful care and service.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue, Shillington, Thursday May 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Amy S. Landis will

officiate. Interment will follow at a later date at the

convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Lebanon VA Medical Center Voluntary Service (10V), 1700 South Lincoln Ave., Lebanon PA 17042 or St. John Baptist de la Salle, 420 Holland St., Shillington, PA. 19607.

