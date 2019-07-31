Donald L. Bailey Sr., 74, of Upper Tulpehocken Twp., passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Born in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Clayton and Grace (Miller) Bailey. He worked for J.C. Ehrlich for thirty-five years. Donald was a life member of Strausstown Rod and Gun Club and former member of PA Flyers. He was an avid clay shooter and hunter.

Donald is survived by a son, Donald L. Bailey Jr.,

Mohrsville; daughter, Jenna M. (Bailey), wife of Chad Swartz, Oakland City, Indiana; and two granddaughters, Bailee and Berklee. He is also survived by one brother,

Lester Bailey, Kutztown; one sister, Irene Wessner, New Tripoli; and his caregiver, Mary Kline.

Donald was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Bailey; and two sisters, Iva Kehl and Evelyn Rehrig.

A viewing will be held on Saturday from 12:30 to

1:30 p.m., at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear). A graveside service will follow the viewing in Snyder's Cemetery,

Albany Twp.

For online condolences, please visit,

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



