Rev. Donald W. Baker, Jr., 71 was called home to the Lord on June 19th while he was residing at Kutztown Manor. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Donald and Luvenia (Johnson) Baker. Rev. Baker was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Rev. Baker was born and raised at the Church of God on Schuylkill Ave., where he had been a minster he then was retired pastor of Faith Temple United Holy Church on 6th and Elm St’s., Reading where he served the community for over 30 years. He ran the summer vacation bible school at St. James Chapel Church of Reading for many years. He was Past President of the Reading Ministerium. He was also a retired Spanish Teacher at Pottstown High School for over 30 years. He was predeceased by a sister, Charmaine B. Wilkerson. Surviving are Nieces and Nephews. Going home services will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in New Hope Baptist Church, 621 Church St., Reading. A viewing will be held from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. in church. Interment will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge of arrangements. Online photos, memories and condolences may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.