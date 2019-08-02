On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Donald

Edward Basile, 77, husband of Sharon (Hepburn) Basile, passed away peacefully while sleeping in his bed at home in

Douglassville, Pa.

Don was born in Springfield, Mass., the third son of Helen (Page) and George I Basile, both

deceased.

He received his bachelor's degree in landscape

architecture from the North Carolina State University School (now "College") of Design in Raleigh, N.C. He left Cornell where he was studying horticulture for NC State when he realized he wanted to design communities not just gardens.

Don first met his wife Sharon when she was 12 years old, just a girl he playfully threw off a raft at the beach of his

Uncle Gino's restaurant, "The Brass Rail" in Southwick, Mass. His teen years were spent working for his uncle on the lake where Sharon grew up. They were married in the church there, the first time, on July 27, 1967, the summer of his college graduation. He moved her to Raleigh to begin his employment with his professor (Lewis James Clarke) at his firm, Lewis Clark Associates. Here, Don was an integral part of the design and development of Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island, S.C. The Lewis Clarke Associates' drawings and documents are archived at North Carolina State University Libraries Special Collections Research Center.

Don left his position in Raleigh to move his young family to Union Township 50 years ago and formed his own

company with his brothers, Ernest R. Basile, husband of Kathy Seabourne, and Robert Basile, husband of Marie Mooney. His brothers also moved their families and they continue to live together on their property lovingly

referred to as "the farm" in Douglassville.

Don became intimately involved in his community. He served on the Union Township Municipal Authority from March 1973 through December 1978, the Planning

Commission from 2001 until 2019. Most recently, and until his passing, he was elected to the Board of Supervisors and gave 16 years of service.

Donald was a member of the Skyline Drive Corvette Club, Reading, Pa., for 20 years. He organized multiple

adventures to all 49 continental states and seven of the nine Canadian provinces for the "Continental Cruisers" in their Corvettes including Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador. The only reason the car didn't get to Hawaii is the road hasn't been built yet.

Probably the organizational work of which he was most proud was his work on behalf of the American Cancer

Society. Don and Sharon were instrumental in founding and establishing the ACS Pottstown Area . Their efforts helped to build a million-dollar Relay which, at one time, was the fifth largest Relay in the world. In 2003, he received the "Volunteer of the Millennium" award for his "zealous and assiduous work" over a six-year period for the success of the Pottstown Area .

He volunteered for The Road To Recovery program which provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves. October 2004, he was presented with a "Volunteer Achievement Award" in appreciation of his dedication and outstanding service in the fight against cancer. One of his favorite passengers was a young man receiving treatment for a spinal tumor who needed a ride to and from Philadelphia every day which he did for an extended period. His reward was seeing, for the first time, this young man stand up from his wheelchair for the Relay's opening lap survivor walk. Don believed this was his most favored acknowledgement of service. This was a cause very dear to his heart for so many reasons.

Don wasn't just passionate about community work and travelling, he also found time to play racquetball, work in his gardens, eat chocolate chip cookies or ice cream, be with his dogs, have a Coca-Cola (it wasn't just the "real thing" it was the "only" thing!). But perhaps his greatest passion and joy was guiding his family, nieces and nephews and helping his friends.

Donald leaves behind his wife Sharon who he married for the second time after an 8-year separation on July 29, 1986; his three sons who he loved dearly: Michael E., husband of Stacey A. Basile, Pottstown, Andrew G., husband of

Jennifer A. Basile, Douglassville, and Kevin J., husband of Lynn Dailey-Basile, Haddonfield, N.J.; his adoring

grandchildren: Isabella A. Basile, Anthony R. Basile and Fiona Mamas; both of his brothers, Ernest R. Basile and Robert Basile and their wives, Kathy and Marie,

respectively, Douglassville; and his younger sister, Carol Lee Kreitchet and her husband, Fred, of Ambler, Pa. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and countless friends.

A celebration of life will be held at the Spring Hollow Golf Club, 3350 Schuylkill Rd., Spring City, PA 19475, on

Thursday, August 8, 2019, starting at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's name to the following:

Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association (RSDSA) for CRPS/RSD, 99 Cherry St., Milford, CT 06460; the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd. #700, Philadelphia, PA 19103; or the American

, 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.

The entire Basile family wishes to convey their deepest appreciation to the numerous medical staff who

participated in his care over the years but especially the last five when he battled a disease with no effective

treatment or cure. To the countless relatives and friends who supported him, there will never be enough words to describe how grateful we are for all the care, concern and love you gave him. And, to our community and the people he encountered through his work and his volunteering, he was a man who spent a lifetime trying to make a difference in your life and the lives of those around you. You gave his life meaning and purpose and for that we are eternally grateful. Thank you!

