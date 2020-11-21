Donald R. Bauer Donald R. Bauer, 80, of Mertztown, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at The Willow in Macungie. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Santai) Bauer. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in August. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stanley and Eva (Shoemaker) Bauer. He worked as a machinist and on the assembly line at Mack Trucks before retiring in 1998. Donald served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1963. Donald was a lifelong New York Yankees fan. Survivors: wife; sons, James and wife, Daphne; Michael and wife, Starr; Jeffrey; daughter Michele; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Schmoyer Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Donald’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105



