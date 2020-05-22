Donald R. "Duck" Bechtel, 86, of Oley, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Berkshire Center, Exeter Township. He was the husband of Donna (Senft) Bechtel. Born in Pleasantville, he was a son of the late Harry and Maude (Yoder) Bechtel. Donald drove truck the majority of his life, too many years to count and lastly was Co Owner along with his wife of Warpath Trucking, Oley. When he stopped driving tractor trailer he drove for Quigley Bus Service until finally retiring. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Ronald Bechtel of Oley and his daughters, Emy Jo, wife of Jason Lentz of Shoemakersville, Lori, wife of Daniel Shakespeare of Hamburg and Audra, wife of Brian Etchberger of Bernville. Also surviving are his grandchildren Shawna Moore, Alyssa Jacobs, Seth Etchberger and Katy Ann King as well as 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister Gladys, wife of Charles Reinhard of Oley and several nieces and nephews. Services and burial in Laureldale Cemetery, Tuckerton will be private at the family's convenience. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 22 to May 24, 2020.