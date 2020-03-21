|
Donald J. “Skip” Bitting, 71, of Blandon, passed away on Friday evening, March 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born August 13, 1948 in West Reading, he was the son of the late Donald K. and Marion D. (Harpel) Bitting. His wife of 27 years, Ellen M. (Cormier) Bitting, passed away on September 13, 2014. Skip was a Police Officer for 37 years for the City of Reading retiring in 2009. He also worked at the Wallpaper Store and Polymer Plastics. Skip was a member of the Class of 1966 at Reading High School and went on to graduate from the Reading Police Academy in 1972. Skip was a member of Maidencreek Church where he was an elder, deacon and a member of the consistory, where he served as secretary. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #9, Reading and a member of the Blandon Lions Club since 1980 and where he served as secretary for the past 37 years. Skip loved cars, especially his Corvettes and his Mustang. He was also a huge fan of the Eagles and Nascar. Due to the current situation in Pennsylvania, services for Skip will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Skip’s memory can be made to Maidencreek Church or to the Blandon Lions Club. Donations may be mailed to the church for either organization at 261 Main St, Blandon, PA 19510. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our friend, Skip. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020