Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Berks County Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Bohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bohn


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Bohn Obituary

Donald P. Bohn, 75, of Forestdale, Mass., passed away on September 16, 2019, at Cape Cod Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine P. (Schlegel) Bohn. Donald was born and raised in

Shoemakersville, Pa. He was a credit manager for Exide Battery and more recently the door greeter at BJ's

Wholesale Club in Hyannis.

Donald is survived by his children, Daniel Bohn, of

Reading, Pa.; and Mary Beth Scholl, of Pa.; his stepchildren: Hope Allen, of Forestdale, Mass.; Steven Allen, of

Charlottesville, Va.; Tammy Dalton, of Peabody, Mass.; Eric Allen, of Charlottesville, Va.; and Charles Allen, of Peabody, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his son, Donald P. Bohn Jr.; and his stepson, William Allen.

Visiting hours will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at noon on Wednesday, September 25th followed by burial at Berks County

Memorial Gardens.

For on-line guest book, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now