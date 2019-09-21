|
Donald P. Bohn, 75, of Forestdale, Mass., passed away on September 16, 2019, at Cape Cod Hospital.
He was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine P. (Schlegel) Bohn. Donald was born and raised in
Shoemakersville, Pa. He was a credit manager for Exide Battery and more recently the door greeter at BJ's
Wholesale Club in Hyannis.
Donald is survived by his children, Daniel Bohn, of
Reading, Pa.; and Mary Beth Scholl, of Pa.; his stepchildren: Hope Allen, of Forestdale, Mass.; Steven Allen, of
Charlottesville, Va.; Tammy Dalton, of Peabody, Mass.; Eric Allen, of Charlottesville, Va.; and Charles Allen, of Peabody, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son, Donald P. Bohn Jr.; and his stepson, William Allen.
Visiting hours will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at noon on Wednesday, September 25th followed by burial at Berks County
Memorial Gardens.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 21, 2019