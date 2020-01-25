|
Donald C. Cameron, 86, of Reading, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the loving husband to Dolores A. (Diehl) Cameron for over 63 years. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Lewis and Helen (Manolakellis) Cameron. Donald was a 1950 graduate of Reading High School, and served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He also worked as a machinist all his life before retiring from Construction Fasteners Inc. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by his children; Todd Cameron, husband of Diane, of Leesport, and Robert Cameron, husband of Michele, of Aurora, CO. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, who knew him as PaPou; Kevin, Zachary, Kristofer, Hannah, Lauren, and his great grandchildren Damon, Jace, and his nephews Eli and Jeff. Donald is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Cameron, who was the loving husband of Dee. Funeral Service for Donald will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave, Sinking Spring, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and family in Bean Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Donald’s honor to Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020