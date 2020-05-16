Donald (Donnie) Henry Dreher Jr., 65, passed away in his residence on May 14, 2020. Donnie was born in Philadelphia on September 30,1954. He was the son of the late Donald and Virginia Dreher. Donnie previously worked at Boyertown Foundry in Boyertown. He lived his life in Reading and the Oley Valley. He was a graduate of Oley Valley High class of 1973 and ran cross country for the school. Donnie loved the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Phillies, stock car racing and the Reading Motorcycle Club. He could take a good ribbing for being a Cowboys fan. He enjoyed music, attending concerts, and listening to music. He was a big music influencer on his nephew at a very young age. Donnie was a gentle soul who cared for his sister who was handicapped. He helped to keep her living at home, attending to her needs, and cooking for her. Thank You! He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Virginia Dreher, sister Diana Quirin and nephews Troy Sweitzer and Mark Quirin. Donnie is survived by his sister Sue Noecker, nephews and nieces, and girlfriend Jackie. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday May 20, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Spies-Zion Church Cemetery. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.